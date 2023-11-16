Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,488 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.73.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $123.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.26.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

