Wintrust Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.09.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 34,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.42 per share, with a total value of $5,347,686.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,531,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,597,429.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDGL opened at $161.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.28. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.21 and a 12-month high of $322.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.3 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

