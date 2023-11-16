Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 2,809 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $380.87 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.25. The firm has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

