Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $19,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Eaton by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 12.9% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Eaton by 6.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 1.1 %

Eaton stock opened at $225.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.74. The company has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

