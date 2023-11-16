Cambria Investment Management L.P. Lowers Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,590,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,374,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,336,000 after acquiring an additional 538,695 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 545.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 489,490 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,642,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,764,000 after acquiring an additional 484,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Avnet by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 781,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 465,253 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Avnet Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $51.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.96.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. Avnet’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

