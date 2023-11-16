Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 2,153 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,679,000 after acquiring an additional 308,475 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,170,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,695,000 after purchasing an additional 102,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,521,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,391,000 after purchasing an additional 326,859 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3003 dividend. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

