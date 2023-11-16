GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Booking by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after buying an additional 102,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,834,000 after buying an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Booking by 29.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,787,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

Booking Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,120.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,899.31 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,002.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,885.98.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,303,166 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

