Summit X LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $429.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $281.19 and a one year high of $433.23.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.