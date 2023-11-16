Summit X LLC Buys 312 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $503,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

