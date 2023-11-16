Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 63 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,052 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $256.18 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $265.90. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 203.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,892,634.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

