Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh Purchases 10,825 Shares

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh purchased 10,825 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.91 per share, with a total value of C$74,807.25.

Shares of TSE NEO opened at C$6.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.23. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$291.43 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on NEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

