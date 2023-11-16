Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Lincoln Electric worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.05. 14,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.92 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.