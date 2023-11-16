Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. William Blair cut shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.12.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE PAYC traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,214. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.34. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

