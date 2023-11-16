Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,640.6% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

