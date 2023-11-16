Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 240,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $59,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1,525.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 203.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Hershey

Hershey Stock Down 1.1 %

HSY opened at $195.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.