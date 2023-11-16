Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,204,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $424,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 139,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,061,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,972,000 after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 62,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $218.22 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.69 and its 200-day moving average is $202.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $12,597,136 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

