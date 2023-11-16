Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 67.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.87.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.19. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $79.42.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Properties news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.