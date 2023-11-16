44,810 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,042,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Valmont Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,415,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 101,897.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,195,000 after purchasing an additional 106,268 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 26.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 347,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,148,000 after purchasing an additional 72,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

VMI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.66. 3,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,014. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $353.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

See Also

