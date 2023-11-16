Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,549 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $13,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.6 %

DGX stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.69. The stock had a trading volume of 47,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,658. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

