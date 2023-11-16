Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $15.63 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2,121.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $15,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $11.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,167.00. 24,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,059. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,915.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,979.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,177.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.91 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

