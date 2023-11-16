iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,529 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 138,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 241,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 420,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 77.0% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.33. The stock had a trading volume of 525,774 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

