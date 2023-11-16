Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,760 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Teck Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,723,000 after buying an additional 616,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Teck Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,656,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,076,000 after purchasing an additional 481,624 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TECK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,755. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.