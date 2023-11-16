Nwam LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,608 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,398,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,518,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.70. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.68.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
