Nwam LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $44.69. 50,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,434. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

