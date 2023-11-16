Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 128 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 364.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,650,000 after acquiring an additional 996,949 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2,536.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,339,000 after purchasing an additional 277,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Societe Generale lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $679.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $606.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $662.47. The firm has a market cap of $267.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $529.01 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

