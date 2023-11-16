Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Price Performance

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Announces Dividend

KKR stock opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KKR

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.