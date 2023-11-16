Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $56.06 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

