Cetera Advisors LLC Has $10.20 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $963.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.14 and a twelve month high of $981.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $864.17 and a 200-day moving average of $833.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

