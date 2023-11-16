Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,595 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $245.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

