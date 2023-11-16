Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 11,106 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $322,214,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $166,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $57.00 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

