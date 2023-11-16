Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,466,680,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $223.57 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

