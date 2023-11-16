Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 102,215 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,215 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $19,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after acquiring an additional 42,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RA opened at $12.43 on Thursday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.62%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -2,018.18%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

