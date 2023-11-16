Insider Buying: WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) CFO Purchases 41,715 Shares of Stock

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) CFO David Mckinstray acquired 41,715 shares of WK Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $446,350.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,880 shares in the company, valued at $469,516. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KLG stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. WK Kellogg Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.30 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WK Kellogg stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of WK Kellogg at the end of the most recent quarter.

KLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

