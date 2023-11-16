Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,756 Shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.91% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 125,091 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 325,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 248,974 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 66,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

IHY stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The company has a market cap of $51.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.45.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.