Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 675 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 590,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,068,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 870,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,880,000 after buying an additional 24,722 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 28,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,320,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,866,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.36 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.06.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

