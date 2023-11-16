Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,360 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Advance Auto Parts worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 8,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,139.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average is $72.12. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

