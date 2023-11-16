Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,064 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 125.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 14,847 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $720,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 210,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 88,144 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 881.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $5.54 on Thursday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.32 million, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 625.04%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

