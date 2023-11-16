Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 5,932 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 51.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth about $2,488,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 65.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 44,891 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $50.12 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on CALM. StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

