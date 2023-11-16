DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Decreased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after acquiring an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE DD opened at $70.87 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.04.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

