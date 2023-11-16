Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 13,662 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,662 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $20,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92,080 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,174,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF opened at $146.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

