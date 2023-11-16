Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Lowered by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,809 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $20,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

