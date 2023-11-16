Nwam LLC Purchases 3,446 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

IJS traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $90.45. 43,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,468. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

