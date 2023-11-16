113,697 Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 390.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.16. 160,485 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

