Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.70. The company had a trading volume of 365,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,417. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,953 shares of company stock worth $9,886,781 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

