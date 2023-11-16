Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,242,923,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VCIT stock opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average is $77.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

