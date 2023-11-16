Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 347 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,467,000 after buying an additional 4,405,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.39 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

