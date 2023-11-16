Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.