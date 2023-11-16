Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $27,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $162.07 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $141.44 and a 12 month high of $167.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.49 and its 200 day moving average is $157.66.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.