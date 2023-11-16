Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,424,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Simon Property Group worth $395,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,653,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,433,000 after buying an additional 48,851 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $428,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 113,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.59. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $133.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

