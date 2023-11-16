Summit X LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Summit X LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SDY opened at $117.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

